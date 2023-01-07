Like a welcome bolt from the blue, Disney+ inaugurated the section of anime in simulcast on its Star catalog with the release of the highly anticipated Tokyo Avengers Season 2, just aired in Japan. The first episode, titled “It is what it is” is available now in Italy, with Japanese dubbing and Italian subtitles.

The synopsis of the series and the episode on Disney+:

“Back in the present, Takemichi is surprised when he discovers that he is an officer of the Toman. Kisaki takes the opportunity to trick him and Takemichi finds himself on the wrong end of a gun.”

It is what it is: “In the present, Takemichi is a Toman officer. Kisaki tricks him and is ready to shoot him.”

At the end of this first episode, already available, it is possible to listen to the second opening of the series, already previewed a few days ago and already a sample of views on YouTube: WHITE NOISE of the group Official HiGE DANdism.

We remind you that the first season of Tokyo Revengers is available in full at Crunchyroll, recently also with Italian dubbing. We do not know what will happen in the future, let alone if Disney + will decide to dub the second season using the same cast. Clearly, the release of the second episode of Tokyo Revengers season 2 is set for next week.

Source: Disney+