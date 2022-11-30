During its latest showcase for the APAC territories (Asia and Pacific) Disney announced that it has acquired the exclusive rights to distribute the season 2 of Tokyo Revengerssubtitled Christmas Showdown. It is scheduled for release this winter and in Asia the anime will only be available on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar starting at January, although the first season is and will be available on other platforms. This move is part of Disney+’s strategy to expand its relationship with Kodanshawhich include the licensing of anime, such as Tokyo Revengers, based on original works published in Japan by the publisher.

The series in Japan will be broadcast on television networks MBS, TV Tokyo and AT-X from January. Among the new cast members we find Mikako Komatsu in the role of Yuzuha Shiba And Tomokazu Sugita in that of Taiju Shiba. It has not yet been announced whether the rights to Tokyo Revengers season 2 will be in the hands of Disney + also for the European territory, or if the second season will be distributed again in Italy by Crunchyroll.

At the moment the first portion of the series is available on the streaming platform dedicated to the world of anime with an unprecedented Italian dubbing, which sees Stefano Pozzi as Takemichi, Federico Zanandrea as Draken, Mosé Singh as Mikey and Chiara Leoncini as Hinata.

Tokyo Revengers – Synopsis of the series

Takemichi Hanagaki he spends his days alternating part-time jobs, one day reaching the bottom of despair. The only girlfriend she’s ever had in her life that she dated in middle school, Hinata Tachibanawas killed by ruthless members of the Tokyo Manji Gang. The day after discovering his death, he found himself on the railway platform and was pushed onto the tracks by a group of people. He closed his eyes thinking his death was near, but when he opened them again he somehow found himself twelve years back in the past. Now that he’s back to living the best days of his life, Takemichi decides to take revenge for his miserable existence by saving his girlfriend and changing himself from which he desperately tries to escape, ending up meeting the true members of the Tokyo Manji in person Gang and who are not as evil as in his present. Will he be able to change the course of time?

Source: The Hollywood Reporter Street Anime News Network