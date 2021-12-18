With a very welcome announcement to fans of the Japanese animation world, the series Tokyo Revengers prepares for season 2. Unfortunately, we don’t have a yet launch period official for the show, but the presentation with a trailer (which we leave you on the cover of this article) has still dissolved part of the fog on the continuation of the series, which until now had only seen a few leaks without confirmation.

Tokyo Revengers is an animated series originating from the Land of the Rising Sun and which has seen its origin from the manga of Ken Wakui of 2017, of which below we will write a brief paraphrase of the narrative incipit.

The story actually has a very interesting premise on paper, with the protagonist Takemichi Hanagaki who is a 27 year old young man living a monotonous existence and on the fringes of society, with a job he can’t stand and staying in an apartment in poor condition.

His mediocre life takes one though unexpected turn when one day he learns of the murder of a young ex-girlfriend from middle school, by a gang. The news shocks him and following a sequence of events he is pushed under a public transport car and is run over.

However, just before the fatal impact with the moving car, he finds himself incredibly back in time to the time of middle school and after some events he realizes that he has the possibility of being able to go back to the past to change the future.

Obviously, any modification of the past involves a distortion in the space-time continuumSimply put, every action to change the future shatters the very line of time. As a result, young Takemichi will find himself on an incredibly more difficult mission than expected.

The boy will then undertake to to protect the very young beloved, regardless of what the paradoxical consequences of her actions might have, ready to do anything even to join a gang to defend her. Basically, we’re talking about a series based on those that even colleagues from DualShocker they define as gods time loops and time travel, all ideas partially already seen but treated in a rather particular way. As a result, the announcement of a season 2 will likely make fans of this series very happy as it ended its story with a sharp cliffhanger.