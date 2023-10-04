













The news arose due to a message about the number of Blu-ray and DVD volumes that the series will have, and in total there will be three. The first, which will go on sale on January 17, 2024, will include four episodes, and the second will include the same number.

The second package of the third season of Tokyo Revengers has a release date of February 7, 2024. As for the third and final volume, planned for March 6, it will comprise five.

Thirteen episodes was precisely what the second installment of the series had, so it was something that could be expected from the second.

However, those who read Wakui’s manga say that this amount is insufficient given the material available.

That is, 13 episodes of the third season of Tokyo Revengers It is not enough to tell everything that happens in the Tenjiku Arc, which is the basis of this part of the anime.

So there is a possibility that at the end of these episodes airing, which will happen at the end of December, there will be an announcement about a fourth installment.

It is to be imagined that the production committee in charge of the series is interested in a complete adaptation.

So far there are three seasons of the Tokyo Revengers anime even though the manga ended a long time ago. It is currently available through Disney+ in Japan and other countries.

Source: LIDEN FILMS.

But in relation to Latin America it can be seen on Star+ as happened with the second season. As for the first, which many consider the best, it is available on Crunchyroll, which still maintains the respective broadcast rights.

