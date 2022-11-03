The number 49 of Weekly Shonen Magazine released in Japan announced that the new live action film of Tokyo Revengerstaken from the manga by Ken Wakui, will be divided into two parts. Japan release for spring of 2023in conjunction with the Golden Week for the first part, ed summer 2023 for the second.

Takumi Kitamura will once again return as Takemichi Hanagaki, protagonist of the series. Alongside him we will find Ryo Yoshizawa in the role of Mikey And Yuki Yamada in the role of Draken. Tsutomu Hanabusa will be the director of the two films, while Shota Okada will return in the role of producer. The first film in the series premiered in Japan in April 2021, earning the top spot on the charts throughout 2021.

In Italy Tokyo Revengers is published by J-POP Manga, which has just launched volume 20, also sold as a bundle with the character book. The animated series is available exclusively on Crunchyrollwhich recently launched the Italian dubbing. There is no news yet for the release of the first Tokyo Revengers film in Italy, but we will keep you updated as soon as we know something.

Source: Weekly Shonen Magazine Street Anime News Network