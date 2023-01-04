The second season of Tokyo Revengers is at the door, we know that it will adapt the arc of the conflict of Christmas, By this time, its opening theme has already been released and fans have recognized clear influences from openings of other animes, they pointed directly to Twin Star Exorcists.

A Twitter user posted the comparison in video format, this shows the exact scenes of the opening of the exorcists that were taken up for the characters of Tokyo Revengers.

There are two scenes in which we can see the influence. The first one focuses on Hina and Takemichi, he tries to reach her as she falls. It is a very cute image that is full of light and the movement of Hina’s dress. However, it is also an image that the exorcists anime had already used.

The second scene has to do with Takimichi seeing his little self. Both scenes point to the emotional.

However, users on Twitter began to discuss, because some believe that it’s blatant plagiarismwhich was noticed from the opening of the first season of Tokyo Revengers, while others suggest that it is some kind of tribute to other series.

Among the discussion it was also commented that the thirty seconds that the openings last usually make use of these techniques, which seem unfortunate for fans who expect a little more creativity in deliveries. Even more from a series like Tokyo Revengers that became popular and has a lot of expectation for its second season.

It should be mentioned that also an exciting clip was released in manga style that reminds us of each of the characters at critical moments and manages to fill us with emotion while we are waiting for the second installment of the series.

Source: Liden Films

whatWhen does the second season premiere Tokyo Revengers?

January 7 is the release date in Japan. However, the distribution for Latin America will be in charge of Disney Plus, which will release it through Hulu. In this way we would have the same panorama of bleachwhich despite being distributed by the same platforms, has not reached Mexico.

It only remains to wait for some official statement that informs us about the launch of Tokyo Revengers for our area.

The first season was in charge of Liden Films and had 24 chapters.

