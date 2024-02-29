Victor Entertainment announced that the release date of Tokyo Revengers: Last Mission she was referred to a generic 2024. The title was expected in Japan for this Februarybut needs further improvements to reach satisfactory quality.

Tokyo Revengers: Last Mission is in development for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC (via DMM Games), iOS and Android.

As already announced, Tokyo Revengers: Last Mission will be a free-to-play that will allow players to relive the events of the story of the anime, in which the protagonist Takemichi repeatedly jumps through time to avert the worst possible future. The streets of Shibuya and the 3D characters have been reproduced faithfully and in high quality, while the main story is brought to life by an impressive voice cast.

Source: Victor Entertainment Street Gematsu