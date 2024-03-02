













If you are one of the people waiting for the new video game based on the manga and anime of Tokyo Revengers You better be patient. All because the publishers of this title, JVC Kenwood and Victor Entertainment, announced its delay.

This revelation took place through the Twitter account of this new proposal, @revengers_3dg. According to the plan, it will come out in 2024 but there is no departure date or window.

The official name of this video game is Tokyo Revengers Last Mission and will be available for PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch in terms of consoles.

But it can also be played on mobile phones based on iOS and Android as well as PC through DMM Games. There is no concrete information about why this delay occurs.

However, there are many who suspect that it may be a quality problem, which would not be strange at all.

Fountain: JVC Kenwood.

Most video game delays are to polish and debug them as much as possible. The idea is that they arrive in the best possible condition and it is possible that this is the case for Tokyo Revengers Last Mission.

When the first trailer for this title came out, some pointed out that its condition was a bit basic. So it is possible that this delay in its publication is not only to correct errors but also to improve its graphics and add some options.

Initially Tokyo Revengers Last Mission It would go on sale in winter 2023 but in the end this did not happen.

So the new launch window was February 2024. What is active is the pre-registration of this video game in the versions for iOS, Android and DMM Games.

Fountain: JVC Kenwood.

As it came to light a long time ago, this title is Free-to-Play or F2P, so it is free but will include microtransactions in the form of item sales.

Apart from Tokyo Revengers Last Mission We have more information about video games at TierraGamer.

