Tokyo Revengersthe popular manga by Ken Wakuiconcluded last week in the Japanese magazine Weekly Shōnen Magazineafter five years of weekly serialization.

The author announced via the latest issue of the magazine that although the story of Hanagaki Takemichi is finished, the spin-off called Tokyo Avengers Extrawhich follows the story of the founders of the Tokyo Manji Gangalso known as Thomas. The first of these chapters will be entitled “The Wounded Tiger”. The prequel mini-series, consisting of a total of eight chapters, was originally sold together with the Blu-ray and DVD versions of the animated series and we hope to see it in the West under the J-POP label as soon as the series is finished principal.

Source: Kodansha Street Anime News Network