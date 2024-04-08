













Ken Wakui is the author of Tokyo Revengers, one of the contemporary shonen that focus on Japanese youth gangs. The manga was published from 2017 to 2022 and the anime adaptation is only in its fourth season; and meanwhile, the mangaka has already announced a new title that will arrive in Shonen Jump this spring of 2024.

Negai no Astro (Wishful Astro) is the new manga title from the author of Tokyo Revengerswill debut in Shonen Jump, in the April 15, 2024 issue. This spring!

It was confirmed that In its debut it will have color pages, and the protagonist will be called Hibaru. The boy is part of a group of outlaws and will intervene in a complicated conflict involving the Sekengumi.

Hibaru and the people around him will have to fight to choose who would ascend in the hierarchy of the organization. We know that power is something very important and causes many conflicts with different types of violence. The story probably revolves around it.

Furthermore, it seems that Negai no Astro: Wishful Astro will have supernatural elementsperhaps in the same way as in Tokyo Revengers which used a kind of soft sci fi with travel through time and space. Let's see how the new story turns out, which does not yet give further details.

Where can I watch Tokyo Revengers?

At the moment, anime seasons 2 and 3 Tokyo Revengers They are available on the Disney Plus platform. In Mexico, the manga distribution license is handled by Panini. The title was published from March 2017 to November 2022.

Tokyo Revengers collected 31 volumes, the anime is currently adapted by Liden Films.

