Victor Entertainment has announced the production of a three-dimensional action RPG based on the famous manga and anime by Tokyo Revengers. Target platforms will be PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC (through DMM Games), iOS And android. However, it will be a free-to-play with microtransactions that is currently only expected in Japan for next winter and does not yet have a definitive name.

The game of Tokyo Revengers will allow you to relive the events of the manga’s history, through repeated time travel to obtain a future as rosy as possible. The streets of Shibuya and the three-dimensional models of the characters will faithfully reflect those seen in the series and the main plot will be entirely dubbed. We can see a teaser trailer below.

Tokyo Revengers – Teaser trailer

Source: Victor Entertainment Street Gematsu