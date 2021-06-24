Published in Italy by J-POP Manga, Tokyo Revengers is the extraordinary and atypical shonen manga of Ken Wakui, serialized in Japan starting from 2017 and published in the magazine Weekly Shonen Magazine of Kodansha. It tells the story of Takemichi Hanagaki, a 26-year-old boy who will travel back in time under mysterious circumstances with the apparent aim of preventing the death of his girlfriend in middle school. His destiny will intertwine with that of the Tokyo Manji Gang, which from a gang of school-age children has ended up becoming one of the most formidable mafia clans in the whole of Japan. Tokyo Revengers anime, which transposes quite faithfully the stories of the manga, is still in progress thanks to Liden Films and is currently in the eleventh episode. Is it possible for us Italians to see this anime in Italian? Thanks to Crunchyroll Yup, Tokyo Revengers (Anime Sub ITA) is available for free.

To see it, all you have to do is create a free account on Crunchyroll and visit this link. If, on the other hand, you do not want your experience to be interrupted by continuous advertising cuts, you can decide to turn yours into a Premium account, taking advantage of the free trial and then paying a monthly subscription. Tokyo Revengers (anime sub ita) is simulcast with Japan and each new episode is added to Crunchyroll every Saturday morning at 9:00 am. The series will soon enter its third story arc, the one called Bloody Halloween.

Below you will find the synopsis of Tokyo Revengers from the official website of J-POP Manga.