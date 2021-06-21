A new promotional trailer of Tokyo Revengers, anime based on the series of the same name written by Ken Wakui, appeared in the last few hours on the official website of the production. The movie introduces the next story arc that the story is approaching: Bloody Halloween (Bloody Halloween) and will debut in July with the thirteenth episode of the series. On the occasion of this, the new closing theme will also be launched entitled “Tokyo Wonder”Thanks to the performance of the musical group Nakimushi.

Tokyo Revengers tells the story of Takemichi Hanagaki, a guy who discovers that his middle school girlfriend, Hinata Tachibana, was killed by a group of thugs belonging to the Tokyo Manji Gang: in full developmental age, Takemichi he is, however, a still immature boy, with little experience in all areas (including sexual) and unable to put an end to this injustice. Suddenly, he finds himself catapulted back in time, exactly twelve years ago, when he was still living his first love story born in school. It’s time to save his beloved Hinata! Will the inexperienced Takemichi be able to get the better of the most fearsome gang of criminals of Kanto?

The manga of Tokyo Revengers appeared, for the first time, in the magazine Weekly Shonen Jump, on March 1, 2017 and had a huge success with more than 4 million copies sold. The Italian version of the manga debuted long after, on February 3, 2021 under label J-POP Manga. The Italian subtitled television series is broadcast by Crunchyroll and is currently in the eleventh episode. Without further ado, we leave you with the promotional video of Tokyo Revengers visible below.

Tokyo Revengers – Trailer 3

Source: Official site Street Anime News Network