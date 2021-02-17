The Japanese capital, Tokyo, announced today, Wednesday, that it had recorded 378 new cases of coronavirus during the past 24 hours, according to what was reported by the Japanese Radio and Television Corporation.

This brings the total number of HIV cases in Tokyo to 108,337.

Officials said that the number of critical cases is 87, down by five from Tuesday.

Today, Japan launched its Corona virus vaccination campaign, less than six months before the capital, Tokyo, hosted the Olympic Games.

There are about 40,000 health workers who will be at the forefront of receiving the vaccine produced by Pfizer and Biontech.