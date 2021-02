Today, Monday, the Japanese capital, Tokyo, announced that it had recorded 266 new cases of coronavirus during the past 24 hours.

And the Japanese Radio and Television Corporation (NHK) stated that, with this, the total number of HIV cases in Tokyo reached 106,771 cases since the emergence of the virus.

Officials said that the number of critical cases in the capital reached 97, which is the first time the number has decreased from 100 since January 2.