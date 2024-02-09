Gravity Game Arise announces release date for TOKYO PSYCHODEMICthe detective simulation game in development for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. The title will come next 30 May worldwide, with a demo already available on PlayStation Store and Steam.

In Japan, the console versions will also be available in physical editions, with the first run of copies including the game's soundtrack. Let's see the new trailer below.

TOKYO PSYCHODEMIC – Trailer with release date

Source: Gravity Game Arise Street Gematsu