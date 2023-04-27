Gravity Game Arise announced a detective simulation game called PSYCHODEMIC TOKYO. Coming to Japan and the rest of the world soon, come on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PCwith lyrics in English and Japanese.

Tackling more topical issues than ever such as that of the pandemic and mixing them with supernatural elements such as ESP powers, PSYCHODEMIC TOKYO will put us in the role of a detective who will investigate unsolved crimes through objects, people, points of interest and security cameras, to understand what has generated incidents that could have to do with the paranormal.

Below you will find the announcement trailer followed by a translation of the plot.

TOKYO PSYCHODEMIC – Announce Trailer

The plot

5% of homicide cases in the world remain unsolved. Check unsolved cases. Collaborate with colleagues who have specific skills, such as capturing physical evidence, and solve cases using analytical tools and your investigative skills.

ESP human trials. “The Incident of the Cult of the Paranormal”.

Just as secret rumors of the existence of this case were spreading, the new threat of an unknown virus with a fatality rate of 80% spread in Tokyo. The virus spread rapidly, reaching the center of the nation, and even top bureaucrats and the prime minister never returned home. And then… The Tokyo Lockdown.

Starting from the capital of Japan, the virus was on the verge of engulfing the world. But it was not so.

After the declaration of the state of emergency, the young generation of politicians found themselves having to manage the situation. The Provisional Government, while inexperienced, was competent and managed to weather the worst of the situation.

Four years have passed since then.

Using the pandemic as a cover, the Paranormal Cults, which had faded from people’s memory, continue to hide from the public eye and work in the dark, leaving traces of their existence as unexplained accidents. The protagonist, who has been captured and experimented on in the past, turns his attention to a case that the police could not solve, to break the ties and ambitions of the Order of the Paranormal Cult.

In the traces of the tragedies there must be clues that connect the dots that lead to the isolated psychics…. Yes… in unsolved cases.

Source: Gravity Game Arise Street Gematsu