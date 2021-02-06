Japan protested to China over the entry of Chinese naval police patrol ships into the zone near the disputed Senkaku Islands, reports Kyodo…

Beijing regards these uninhabited islands in the East China Sea as its illegally occupied territories and demands their return. The territorial dispute has escalated after Tokyo bought the islands from their private owners, Japanese citizens, in 2012.

After that, Chinese ships began to cruise constantly near the archipelago and periodically make calls to its coastal zone. On February 1 this year, a law came into force in the PRC giving the coast guard the right to shoot at foreign ships to protect national sovereignty.

Two Chinese ships entered the Senkaku area this morning while Japanese fishing schooners were there. At first, the ships moved in their direction, but since the schooners were located next to the boats of the Japanese coast guard, the PRC ships did not take any active actions.

The Japanese authorities considered the actions of the Chinese ships impermissible.