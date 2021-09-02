Bronze for Tapia in throwing the discus after that in weight

Tokyo wakes up after yesterday’s avalanche of medals on September 1st without stopping. Coming to the historic quota of 50 medals.

The first today is a second time in this edition: the Italian-Cuban athlete Oney Tapia, after the bronze in weight, he also obtained the third place in the F11 category disc. Under pouring rain, Tapia throws 39.52, a measure that places him on the third step of the podium behind the winner of the race, the Brazilian da Silva (43.16), and the Iranian Olad, second with 40.60.

The first gold of the day is Paolo Cecchetto, Luca Mazzone And Diego Colombari who won the gold medal in the H1-5 handbike relay at the Tokyo Paralympics. At the Fuji International Speedway, the famous car circuit that rises at the foot of Mount Fuji, the three Azzurri dominated the race from the start in pouring rain, finishing it in 52’32. Second place for France, 31 seconds behind, the United States third, eight seconds behind silver.

