Italy will also have a double standard-bearer at the Tokyo Paralympics. A month after Elia Viviani and Jessica Rossi at the Olympics, Federico Morlacchi and Bebe Vio will have the honor of bringing the Italian flag to the Opening Ceremony scheduled in the Japanese stadium. The CIP and its president Luca Pancalli, therefore, follow the example of Coni, choosing the swimmer who is the symbol of the last two editions and leader of an increasingly growing water team and the fencer who with her determination has conquered the whole world, not only on the platform.

“These are two athletes who with their performances have written and will continue to write memorable pages of sport, nationally and internationally, and who with their example, in competition as in life, have inspired many people – explained the number. one of the CIP -. The double standard-bearer, the first time in our history, introduces a principle of civilization that represents an added value. We are grateful to the international sports organizations for introducing this opportunity and happy to be able to give the right representation of a delegation that, in this edition, will have an equal presence of athletes and athletes ».

Euphoric of the honor received is Bebe, individual gold and team bronze in foil five years ago in Rio: «I am very happy, it is a dream that becomes reality. Crazy cool. I have always given my best to realize this desire that I have been cultivating since London 2012. I hope in this way to be able to inspire many girls and many boys who want to start a path in Paralympic sport. To them I want to say: if you have a good team and a dream in the drawer, you can achieve any goal ».

On the same wavelength the champion of the swimming pools Federico, able to put 7 medals around his neck between London 2012 and Rio 2016: «For a long time I have dreamed of it and hoped for it. This is the greatest honor for an athlete. Few manage to reach the Paralympics, very few have the privilege of becoming standard-bearers. It is a beautiful recognition for what has been done in these years of career, but also a responsibility towards the movement. I’m happy!”.

