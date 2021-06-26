Manchester (Reuters)

Mo Farah will not compete for his third consecutive gold medal in the 10,000m at this year’s Tokyo Games, having failed to set the qualifying time at the British Athletics Championships on Friday, which was his last realistic chance to do so.

The 38-year-old, who also won an Olympic gold double in the 5,000 metres, needed to clock 27 minutes and 28 seconds, the time required to join the British team participating in the Tokyo Olympics, after failing to reach that goal in the last competition. He took part in early June, when he was hampered by an ankle injury.

Today, Friday, he set a relatively faster time of 27 minutes 47.04 seconds, but he is still about twenty seconds away from the qualifying record.

Farah, who also won six world titles in the 5,000 and 10,000 metres, decided to quit track racing to focus on the marathon more than three years ago but made a last-ditch effort to compete at his favorite distance at the Olympics.