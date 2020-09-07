Worldwide Olympic Committee (IOC) Vice President John Coates stated the Tokyo Summer season Olympics can be held regardless of the coronavirus pandemic. He’s quoted by Yahoo Sports activities.

“The Olympics will happen – with or with out coronavirus. It’s going to begin on July 23, 2021. These would be the Video games that beat COVID-19, ”Coates stated. He confused that the host nation, Japan, will face a severe safety problem.

Coates added that athletes will come to the Video games, together with from nations by which the state of affairs with coronavirus will increase issues, however this could not intrude with the group of the competitors.

On July 23, it was reported that the IOC was occupied with holding the Olympics in Tokyo with out spectators. On the identical time, the president of the committee, Thomas Bach, stated that nobody needs the competitors to be held on this format.

The truth that the Summer season Olympics 2020 was postponed till 2021 as a result of coronavirus pandemic grew to become identified on March 24. The director of the organizing committee of the Video games, Haruyuki Takahashi, admitted the opportunity of re-postponing the Olympic Video games. On the identical time, he confused that it’s not possible to fully cancel the Video games, as it will deal an enormous blow to the economic system of Japan and the world.