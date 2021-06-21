A maximum of 10 thousand spectators will be admitted to attend the Tokyo Olympic Games competitions. The organizers make it known, however, specifying that any increase in new Covid cases would result in the total closure of the tenders to the public. The games will kick off on 23 July.

The competition venues of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games will be able to accommodate up to a maximum of 50 percent of the capacity and in any case no more than 10 thousand spectators. The decision was made during a meeting between the Japanese government, Tokyo 2020, the International Olympic Committee, the International Paralympic Committee and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government. Health experts, on the other hand, were asking for games behind closed doors.

Following the Covid-19 pandemic, a few months ago it was decided not to admit foreign audiences to the stadiums and arenas of the Olympics. Local fans who access the facilities will not be able to cheer, they will have to wear a mask and will have to return home immediately after the matches. According to the organizers, about 3.6-3.7 million tickets are in possession of the Japanese.

The organizers have, however, warned that further restrictions on the number of spectators could be imposed even after 12 July – even an absolute ban on the presence of the public – if measures are introduced or a state of emergency is again decreed by the Japanese government. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga specified that “the Olympics could still take place without fans if the situation of Covid-19 in the host country worsens”. The Olympic Games will kick off on the evening of Friday 23 July and end on Sunday 8 August.

SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS