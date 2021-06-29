With much reluctance on the part of the Japanese population, the Tokyo 2020 Olympics they are almost at the starting line. Many athletes are preparing for the start and for the big event, receiving various encouragement from their home country. To incite the Japanese athletes, however, just recently, the spokesperson for the Japanese Olympic Committee, or Sailor Moon in person!

In the post released on Twitter, the champion of justice said: “I hope I can see medals on your breasts sparkling like the full moon“.

Although the message of encouragement comes from one of the most loved heroines by the Japanese themselves, the reactions arrived on social media have been anything but positive:

“Sailor Moon would never say that kind of thing. So anime characters are used to cheer on Japan only? Aren’t souls supposed to be for everyone? “

“It would have been better if the rights holders hadn’t allowed Sailor Moon to be used in this way.”

“I don’t care if Japanese athletes win a medal or not … I want to cheer on all athletes and all teams regardless of their nationality.”

“So medals are more important than people’s lives? This is a big blemish in Usagi’s overall image. “

“Medals don’t matter. I’m sure that holding the Olympics now only serves to increase the number of infections. “

What do you think? Do you think this is a nice initiative, or could they simply save it for various reasons? Let us know what you think in the comments!

We remind you that the Sailor Moon Eternal feature film is available on Netflix.

Source: Official Twitter page Street SoraNews24