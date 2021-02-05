Yoshiro Mori, chairman of the organizing committee for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, publicly apologized a day after issuing a comment in which he called women talking too much. For the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the matter is closed, although some sectors insist that the executive leave his position.

“The statement made at the Japan Olympic Committee was an inappropriate expression, contrary to the spirit of the Olympic and Paralympic Games,” Mori said Thursday in his apology. “I am deeply sorry. I would like to withdraw the statement. I would like to apologize for any unpleasant feelings,” he added.

After apologizing for the comments he made that were described as sexist, Mori clarified that he will not resign as he has worked “hard and with devotion for seven years.”

Despite Mori explaining that “he had no intention of belittling women”, the controversy over his previous statements does not cease. And it is that last Wednesday, during a meeting of the Executive Committee of Japan, Mori said that “the Ministry of Education has been throwing tantrums” so that the participation of women goes from 20 to 40% in the Olympic body.

Mori also said that meetings with many women “last a long time” because they “have a great sense of rivalry.” “If one raises her hand to speak, the rest feel they need to speak too. They all want to speak at the end,” she snapped.

“If I say too much, the media will say that I said bad things, but I heard someone say that if we increase the number of women on the board we have to regulate speaking time in some way or if not, we will never finish,” he added. .

Social networks explode and ask for Mori’s resignation

Shortly after the comments became known, the labels ‘Retire, Yoshiro Mori’ or ‘I despise women’ became a trend in Japan.

“His comments are contrary to the Olympic spirit, which denounces discrimination and appeals to friendship, solidarity and equality,” public Renho, a parliamentarian from the Constitutional Democratic Party, and who served as Japanese minister between 2010 and 2012 in different portfolios .

森 さ ん は 本 気 で 思 っ て い て 、 そ れ が お か し い と 捉 え て い な い こ と が 問題。 「皆 さ ん が 邪魔 だ と 言 わ れ れ ば 老 害 、 粗大 ご み に な っ た の か も し れ な い か ら 、 そ う し た ら 掃 い て も ん え れ ば い で ゃ か え れ ば い で ゃ 女性 軽 視 は 老 害 、 掃 い て 捨 て る 粗大 ゴ ミ で は あ り ま ま せ ん。 五 輪 ス ポ ン サ ー 企業 の 反 応 が 気 に な り ま す https://t.co/4IBSZ4uAzi – 蓮舫 @RENHO ・ 立憲 民主党 (@renho_sha) February 4, 2021

Women ‘s Sport Trust, an organization that works to increase the visibility and impact of women’s sport, has pointed out that it is an issue that has been presented for years in the world of sport.

“The athletes I’ve talked to have been totally incredulous when it comes to the comments, but this kind of attitude and this kind of comment has been going on behind the scenes for years, for decades,” said Tammy Parlor, CEO of Women ‘s Sport Trust.

Similarly, the organization’s spokeswoman points out that Mori’s comments serve as an example to propose a “reorganization of the entire sports system.”

“I think it is important not to focus only on the comments, because I see the comments as a symptom and the cause is that there is not enough diversity and inclusion throughout the system,” he added.

During his defense, Mori (who served as the nation’s prime minister between 2000 and 2001) also left open the possibility of resigning if necessary.

“I have no intention of resigning (…) Although if everyone tells me that I’m bothering, then I should think about it,” said Mori.

However, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) backed him up. “Mori has apologized for his comments today. With this, the IOC considers the matter closed,” reads the statement issued by the body that ensures the holding of the Olympic Games.

With EFE and Reuters