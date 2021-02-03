The organizers of the Tokyo Olympics decided to ban fans from shouting and singing. About it reported on the official website of the competition.

Athletes are allowed to be supported only by applause. This measure is intended to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The rules for the Tokyo Olympics in the context of the coronavirus pandemic were presented earlier on February 3. The International Olympic Committee, the International Paralympic Committee and the organizing committee of the Games took part in their compilation.

In November 2020, a condition was announced for fans to attend the Tokyo Olympics. It was clarified that it will be possible to get to the stands only with a certificate of completed vaccination against coronavirus.

In March 2020, it was decided that the 2020 Olympic Games will be held in the summer of 2021 due to the unfavorable epidemiological situation in the world due to the pandemic. They should start on July 23rd and run through August 8th.