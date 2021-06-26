The Japanese emperor Naruhito is worried about the possible increase in infections from Covid due to the upcoming Olympics. “The emperor is extremely worried about the current state of coronavirus infections” and that “the event could spread infections”, Yasuhiko Nishimura, a member of the imperial house, told Kyodo News.

Japan fears it will not be able to play the Olympic Games safely

Naruhito is the honorary president of the Tokyo 2020 Games, which will begin on July 23, after last year’s postponement due to the pandemic. Doubts have been expressed from various quarters in Japan about the possibility of being able to play the Games safely. The organizers have denied access to foreign spectators and will only allow access to the facilities to a limited number of Japanese spectators.

An army of 60,000 foreigners in Tokyo. The bubble has flaws

“The Games will bring an army of about 60,000 foreigners to Tokyo, including athletes, referees, officials, sponsors and journalists”, underlines Repubblica. “The protocol to which they are and will be subjected, it is true, is very rigid: in Tokyo they will live in the“ bubble ”of the Olympic Village, they must wear a mask, they cannot attend other competitions, use public transport, socialize or eat in a group. Yet, despite the tests they are all obliged to before the flight to Japan, it happened that a Ugandan coach, who arrived “negative”, tested positive at Narita airport. His eight companions, however, were allowed to move to the sports center in Osaka. Where, just a few days later, a second Ugandan, an athlete, learned that he too had contracted the virus “. And other cases related to the previous days have been discovered. In short, the bubble has flaws.