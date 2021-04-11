Tokyo (Reuters)

Japan’s Kyodo News Agency said: The organizers of the upcoming Summer Olympics will allocate 300 hotel rooms for athletes who test positive for the new Corona virus, during the session scheduled to start on July 23 in the capital, Tokyo.

According to Kyodo, citing several unidentified sources, the organizing committee plans to quarantine an entire hotel close to the Olympic Athletes Village, which will cost it several million dollars.

The agency added that athletes and other people associated with the course who have tested positive for infection, and whose cases do not require hospitalization, will undergo health isolation for 10 days at the hotel, and will receive treatment around the clock during this period.

Kyodo also says: The organizing committee intends to allocate 30 buses to transport those infected with the virus to the hotel.

According to the rules announced last February, athletes will undergo tests to detect corona every four days at least during the tournament.