Kishida was on a campaign tour in Wakayama, western Japan, when a man threw a homemade pipe bomb at him. Kishida was unhurt, but two of his companions sustained minor injuries.

After the suspect underwent a 3-month psychological evaluation, prosecutors concluded that Ryuji Kimura, 24, was in good mental health to stand trial and that the bomb used in the attack was fatal, according to Japan’s Kyodo News.

Kyodo reported that court records show Kimura may have been angry because he was unable to run in last year’s election.

The attack came nearly a year after former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was killed during his election campaign.

Acts of gun and bomb violence in Japan are extremely rare, and the attacks on Abe and Kishida shocked many.