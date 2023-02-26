Through the official website of the series, we learn today that the anime series Tokyo Mew Mew New Season 2 will start broadcasting from April 4th on the Japanese broadcaster TV Tokyo and affiliates. The announcement also came in the form of a teaser trailer, which shows some excerpts from the upcoming season and offers a small taste of Megamorphosesthe song of Smewthie which will be used as opening.

The first season of Tokyo Mew Mew New is available for viewing in our area thanks to Yamato Videos through SOULS GENERATIONthe thematic channel dedicated to Japanese animation by Amazon Prime Videos.

Ichigo Monomiya has a crush on the most popular boy in school. When she finally gets a date with him, she gets special powers and her DNA combines with that of a cat!

Source: Official site Street Anime News Network