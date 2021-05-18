The Tokyo Medical Association sent a letter to the Japanese prime minister in which they highlight that “they have almost no reservations” to address the rebound in Covid-19 cases less than three months before the Olympics in the city. Experts ask to convince the International Olympic Committee to cancel the jousts.

On Monday, May 17, the number of daily cases of Covid-19 in Japan stood at 3,680 new records, the lowest level since last April 26, according to the public network ‘NHK’. But this Tuesday the Ministry of Health reported that the number of serious cases (or with severe symptoms) reached a record record of 1,235 infections. In this context, a letter from the Tokyo Medical Association to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga was made public, calling on him to cancel the Olympic Games.

According to the association, which represents some 6,000 primary care physicians, hospitals in the city “have their hands full and have almost no reserves of capacity” amid the rebound in cases. “We strongly request the authorities to convince the IOC (International Olympic Committee) that holding the Olympic Games is difficult and that their decision to cancel the Games be obtained,” says the letter addressed to the prime minister.

State of emergency in Tokyo almost two months before the Olympics

In certain areas of the Japanese capital, medical personnel are becoming scarce to attend to the rebound in cases. The government decreed a third state of emergency in Tokyo and other prefectures until May 31.

The Association’s letter highlights that with the arrival of summer, doctors will have to attend to patients with heat exhaustion and that if the Tokyo 2020 Olympics contribute to an increase in deaths, “Japan will bear the maximum responsibility.” Hundreds of thousands of people have joined the voices of other experts and associations who have signed petitions for the Games to be canceled.

A woman protests against the Tokyo Olympics amid the Covid-19 pandemic. May 18 in Tokyo, Japan. © Issei Kato / Reuters

Added to this is criticism for the slow vaccination campaign. According to Reuters, only 3.5% of the 126 million people living in Japan have been vaccinated. Despite this, Prime Minister Suga insists that they will have a “safe Olympians.”

Plans for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

The games were postponed for the first time last year due to the pandemic. The new start date was set for July 23, 2021 and different authorities have highlighted that if not done this year, they would be definitively canceled. For this edition it was already announced that spectators from abroad will not be able to travel and the organizers are still evaluating whether there will be a local audience in the stadiums and arenas.

In the first days of May, a testing event for 420 athletes was held in Tokyo.

But in other parts of the world, enthusiasm for the Games is not progressing at the same rate. Many training camps for the Olympics have been closed in the United States and some athletes have raised concerns about holding the event amid the pandemic.

With Reuters