The public safety commission of the city of Tokyo yesterday launched an administrative measure against the chain Mandarakeordering the closure of stores in the districts of Shibuya and Nakano. These shops famous for the sale of second-hand products (books, games, gadgets and figures) will be closed for 180 daysfrom Friday 18 November to 16 May 2023.

The cause of everything would have been the sale of some books (exactly six) containing erotic photos prohibited by law, defined as “obscene” by the prosecution. Already last year in October, the Tokyo Metropolitan Police had indicted the management of Mandarake for having violated, in another of his shops, the laws regulating the “Businesses Affecting Public Morals Regulation Law” displaying an excessive dose of adult material in an area where it was prohibited to do so. The company itself admitted: “It was stupid to think you could run a shop like this even after being called by the police.”.

It was the store called “Banned Publications” opened in August 2021 in Tokyo’s Nakano Broadway, one of the multiple Mandarake outlets in the complex that immediately attracted the attention of the public. The shop had been opened near a hospital, in violation of the law mentioned above.

Source: TBS extension Street Anime News Network