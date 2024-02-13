BAO Publishing announces the imminent arrival in Italy of volume 3 of Tokyo Love Storywork of You smoke Saimon for the Aiken Line. It will be possible to purchase the third volume in all comic shops, bookstores and online stores starting from February 16th at the launch price of €12.90.

Let's find out all the details together thanks to the press release released by the publishing house.

TOKYO LOVE STORY vol.3

In books as in love stories, you have to let yourself be surprised and open up to unexpected possibilities: in the penultimate act of this love fresco, Kanji, Satomi, Mikami and Nagasaki will have to deal with the unexpected. Fumi Saimon tells the story of urban love between affinities, betrayals and compromises.

«In love, the bad guy is always played by those who are too many.»

BAO Publishing is pleased to announce a new title from Aiken linethe BAO manga: Tokyo Love Story vol.3 Of You smoke Saimon.

Mikami's fickleness – a playboy with a heart of gold – jeopardizes both his bond with Satomi and his relationship with his closest friends. Meanwhile, Rika and Kanji's relationship takes a strange turn and seems increasingly unstable, until she makes a surprising decision. Admitting to yourself that you have to behave like adults is really difficult.

This penultimate volume of Fumi Saimon's manga – an authentic classic of the sentimental genre – is a roller coaster of emotions and existential doubtstold in the typical style of the 80s but with a rhythm and sensitivity that speak more than ever of today.

Tokyo Love Story vol.3 is available in bookstores and comic shops from February 16, 2024

You smoke Saimon, born in Tokushima in 1957, has loved reading manga since she was a child. After graduating she moved to Tōkyō to attend Ochanomizu University, where she also met her future husband, also a manga artist, Kenshi Hirokane. Her best-known work is Tōkyō Love Story, which was made into a live action series in dorama format which aired for the first time in 1991. In 1983 the author won the Kodansha Manga Award with PS Genki Desu, Shunpei, and in 1992 the Shogakukan Manga Award with Kazoku no Shokutaku and Asunaro Hakusho.