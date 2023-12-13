BAO Publishing announces that from December 15th the second volume of. will be available in all Italian comic shops and bookstores Tokyo Love Storythe manga by You smoke Saimon. More information about the release can be found below.

TOKYO LOVE STORY vol.2

Four friends, in their early twenties, begin their independent life in the metropolis: fun, love and misunderstandings that make the heart beat. Fumi Saimon's manga is a modern classic, adult without becoming serious, finally in Italy for the Aiken line of BAO Publishing manga.

«I don't want you to always and constantly think only of me. But don't forget me. No matter who you meet, remember me.”

BAO Publishing is pleased to announce a new title from Aiken linethe BAO manga: Tokyo Love Story vol.2 Of You smoke Saimon.

They continue sentimental adventures of Kanji, Rika, Satomi and Mikami, between new heartbeats and moments of everyday life: how many and what forms can love take, and how far are we willing to go to chase our happiness? A cult manga, so loved that it boasts two transpositions into TV seriesthe most recent in 2020.

With this second volume, Fumi Saimon – unanimously considered author pioneer of the shojo manga genre – transports us to the beating heart of emotions, with a realistic and essential style that enchanted the Japanese public, later consecrating it to international success. An unmissable classic, which will be complete in four volumes.

You smoke Saimon, born in Tokushima in 1957, has loved reading manga since she was a child. After graduating she moved to Tōkyō to attend Ochanomizu University, where she also met her future husband, also a mangaka, Kenshi Hirokane. Her best-known work is Tōkyō Love Story, which was made into a live action series in dorama format which aired for the first time in 1991. In 1983 the author won the Kodansha Manga Award with PS Genki Desu, Shunpei, and in 1992 the Shogakukan Manga Award with Kazoku no Shokutaku and Asunaro Hakusho.