BAO Publishing has released all the details for the arrival in Italy of Tokyo Love Storyseinen work created by You smoke Saimon. The first volume of the manga will be available for purchase in all comic shops, bookstores and online stores starting from next September 29th at the launch price of €12.90.

Let’s find out all the information together thanks to the press release released by the publishing house.

TOKYO LOVE STORY

A classic seinen rom-com manga from the late 1980s, already famous in Japan for the cult television adaptation, finally in Italy for the Aiken line. Fumi Saimon tells the story of a group of friends who moved to Tokyo and their sentimental vicissitudes, how they found their path and understood what they really wanted from life.

«If there is one thing that can be said with certainty about relationships it is that “sooner or later, love ends”. When the initial infatuation ends, what remains may be love or hate. It depends only on the determination of each of us.” – You smoke Saimon

BAO Publishing is pleased to announce a new title from Aiken linethe BAO manga: Tokyo Love Story vol.1 Of You smoke Saimon.

Finally in bookstores one of the most anticipated Aiken line titles ever: the story of Kanji, a reserved twenty-year-old at the beginning of his career, the exuberant Rika who works in the same office as him, Satomi, a serious and loving teacher determined to always do the right thing right and Ken’ichi, playboy, troubled student and childhood friend of Kanji, who they enter the world of work and explore the thousand facets of deep feelings and complex bonds in contemporary Tokyo.

An engaging manga full of twists and turns – which will be complete in four volumes – which has fascinated Japanese readers to the point of selling more than two million copies, also transposed into a successful TV series.

Tokyo Love Story vol.1 is available in bookshops and comic shops from 29 September 2023

You smoke Saimon, born in Tokushima in 1957, has loved reading manga since she was a child. After graduating she moved to Tōkyō to attend Ochanomizu University, where she also met her future husband, also a mangaka, Kenshi Hirokane. Her best-known work is Tōkyō Love Story, which was made into a live action series in dorama format which aired for the first time in 1991. In 1983 the author won the Kodansha Manga Award with PS Genki Desu, Shunpei, and in 1992 the Shogakukan Manga Award with Kazoku no Shokutaku and Asunaro Hakusho.