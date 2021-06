An unfortunate surprise for the Italian representative at the Tokyo Olympics scheduled for July 23: Larissa Iapichino will not be part of the Italian team – ANSA learns -. The long jumper, daughter of Fiona May and currently trained by her father Gianni Iapichino, was in fact seriously injured at the Italian championships in recent days in Rovereto.

Larissa Iapichino’s historic leap better than mom Fiona May: with 6.91 she is the under 20 indoor world record

Larissa Iapichino between records and the Olympics dream

SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS