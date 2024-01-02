bFive people on board the Japanese Coast Guard plane died in a collision with a passenger plane on a tarmac at Tokyo's Haneda Airport. As Japanese media reported on Tuesday evening (local time), the pilot of the coast guard's Bombardier aircraft was seriously injured.

The approximately 367 passengers and twelve crew members on board the Japan Airlines (JAL) aircraft were able to leave the passenger plane that had caught fire. It was said that she collided with the coast guard aircraft immediately after landing for reasons that are still unclear. On Tuesday evening (local time), live images from the Japanese television station TBS showed passengers leaving the plane via an emergency slide while the fire was being extinguished. The plane came from New Chitose Airport in Hokkaido Prefecture in northern Japan.

Airplane was badly damaged

A huge fireball could be seen as the plane with flight number 516 touched down on the runway. There was an explosion, they said. The aircraft was severely damaged and continued to emit flames and clouds of smoke. All of the airport's runways have been closed, the ministry said.

As the television station TBS reported, the coast guard plane with which the passenger plane collided wanted to bring material to the earthquake zone on the country's west coast. At least 48 people have died in a series of earthquakes there since New Year's Day. There was serious damage.