With a brand new stadium, eight new venues awaiting spectators and 15 billion euros spent, Japan is keen on its Olympic Games in the summer of 2021. The decision was taken to maintain them on Tuesday 2 February by the committee Japanese Olympic. Irresponsible according to the majority of Tokyoites, who would be 80% wanting to postpone or cancel the games. “The vaccination campaign has not yet started in Japan, and they want to welcome foreigners? It does not make sense“passers-by are surprised.

Japan is also experiencing a third wave of the epidemic. But tourism professionals defend at all costs the holding of the Olympics. A concept hotel, filled with manga, needs the spectators of the games to make profitable its newly opened establishment in the Olympic district. On Wednesday February 3, the committee will announce the measures it intends to take to limit the spread of Covid-19.



The JT

The other subjects of the news

Read also