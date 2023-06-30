Separate data showed factory output fell more-than-expected in May, highlighting risks for the export-reliant economy as strong monetary tightening in the United States and weak growth in China weigh on the outlook for global demand.

Tokyo’s inflation figures are likely to maintain expectations that the Bank of Japan will gradually abandon its wide-ranging stimulus measures this year. Tokyo’s inflation figures are a preliminary indicator of trends in the rest of the country.

The increase in the core Tokyo consumer price index, which excludes prices of volatile items such as fresh food and fuel, followed a 3.1 percent increase in May. The median market forecast was for an increase of 3.3 percent.

The data showed that an index excluding fresh food and fuel prices rose 3.8 percent in June from a year earlier, after an increase of 3.9 percent in May.