Phoenixx has announced the dates for the 2024 edition of TOKYO INDIE GAMES SUMMIT, an event dedicated to independent developers. The new edition will take place in the Kichijōji district of Tokyo on 2 and 3 March 2024and it will be possible to participate both in person and online.

At the moment there are no further details regarding the event, we just have to wait for more information about it.

Source: Phoenixx