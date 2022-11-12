Sharm El Sheikh (WAM)

Tokyo Governor Yoriko Koike stressed the depth of the Emirati-Japanese relations, saying that they are very good relations, and we are working to develop them in all fields.

In an interview with the Emirates News Agency, WAM, on the sidelines of the COP27 climate summit, she added: “We in Tokyo and Abu Dhabi are working together on cooperation in all fields, including education and student exchange, which we have already started working on.”

The Governor of Tokyo praised the progress the UAE is witnessing in the field of environmental conservation and the use of solar energy, stressing that the UAE has taken advanced steps in the use of solar energy, and is witnessing a great renaissance in this field, noting the importance of using modern technology to confront climate changes.

She stressed that the UAE is able to host the upcoming COP28 climate summit, thanks to its capabilities and cadres that qualify it for the success of this summit. She referred to her country’s relations with the Arab countries, which she described as “strong”, pointing to cooperation and exchange of visits, as well as the great similarity in customs and traditions.

The Governor of Tokyo pointed out that her participation in COP27 aims to review the measures taken by her country to limit climate change, including reducing the use of carbon dioxide by 33%, and encouraging residents to install solar panels on rooftops to exploit solar energy.