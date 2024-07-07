Yuriko Koike has claimed a third term as governor of Tokyo, one of the world’s most populous cities, Japanese media reported, citing exit polls that showed her winning by a landslide after Sunday’s election.

Koike, 71, a former minister and TV host who has been governor of Tokyo since 2016, immediately pledged to boost the Japanese capital’s welfare, economy and natural disaster management.

Exit polls conducted by public broadcaster NHK and other media after polls closed at 8 p.m. showed Koike leading the pack.

Among her main rivals was another woman in politics, a 56-year-old former opposition lawmaker and TV presenter known as Renho.

“Thanks to the strong support of Tokyo residents, I have been entrusted with leading this great city,” Koike told supporters after the results showed her winning the governorship of the megacity of 14 million people.

“Japan and Tokyo face different challenges today,” she added.

“I will modernize Tokyo’s reform efforts, and as I promised in my campaign, I will protect the lives and livelihoods of Tokyo residents,” she said.

The vote counting process began immediately after the polls closed, and the official result is expected to be announced by Monday morning.

A record 56 candidates ran for the Tokyo gubernatorial election.