Tokyo Ghoul is one of the bloody anime that marked the last decade, the original work of Sui Ishida It caused a stir in its first adaptation and this year marks an important anniversary for the series and rumors have already started to spread, I'll tell you about them here.

This 2024 marks a decade since the completion of the first season of Tokyo Ghoul. Let us remember that, although the story had several subsequent adaptations, received very intense criticism from fans who commented that the study did not live up to the splendid narrative.

The complaints have remained and fans always suggest a remake, however, over the years it seemed that this possibility was just a fantasy. However, now that The delivery is on its anniversary and several things are being prepared for it, it began to be rumored that the series could have the long-awaited remake.

Let's remember that they are just rumors that could be confirmed or dissolved with the same ease. Although, without a doubt, this is the moment when a return of the popular anime could be announced, if that is going to be the case. There's nothing left to do but wait.

What is Tokyo Ghoul about?

Tokyo Ghoul is an anime that adapts the popular work of Sui Ishida, in which it considers a world where ghouls existwhich are beings that coexist with humans but feed on them.

There are very powerful beings who enjoy doing atrocities on defenseless humans, while, on the other hand, There are ghouls who seek to live peacefully and they greatly limit human substance consumption.

However, they are usually dangerous, hunted and contained. ANDThe protagonist is Kaneki, a very lonely, shy and unprotected young man who, by chance, meets Ryze, one of the most powerful ghouls. and although he manages to escape from her in a way, he does not do so completely, since she enchants him by telling him her power and her problems.

After that, Kaneki will be forced to live in another society as he struggles to find his place and rebuild his life and himself, accepting the new person he has become and fighting against those who wish to kill him.

