J-POP Manga presents Tokyo Ghoul Deluxe Collection Edition Sui Ishida’s masterpiece in a new large format Deluxe edition Milan, 12 October 2023. The series that made it famous About Ishidaof which we can also appreciate the new series Choujin X, arrives on shelves in a new collector’s edition, large format. J-POP Manga presents Tokyo Ghoul Deluxe Collection Edition! The volumes of the new edition, by large format, will each contain two of the original Japanese volumes. The complete series will also be available within two valuable collector’s boxes, with a revised graphic design. Sui Ishida’s masterpiece immerses us in the darkness of a black and vivid Tokyo like never before where, following the bloody trail of the conflict between ghouls and humans, unforgettable characters meet, between coffee, plots, heroism and cursed secrets, and we discover how the fascinating and restless figure of Ken Kaneki has rightfully entered the history of the manga. The Collection box containing the first four volumes of Tokyo Ghoul Deluxe Collection Edition will be available in bookstores, comic shops and in all online stores at the beginning of November! Tokyo Ghoul Deluxe Collection Edition

by Sui Ishida

Collector’s box – Voll. 1-4

Format – 15×21 – Paperback. With Overload.

Pages – 400 CAD., B/W + Col.

Price – €64.00

Source: J-POP Manga