The manga of Shingeki no Kyojin It ended a few months ago, but that does not mean that the popularity of the series has waned. There are still many fans of this one and several are looking forward to the last part of the fourth season.

It is for the same reason that various expressions, such as cosplays or fan arts, appear frequently as tributes. They almost always come from amateurs, but sometimes it involves professionals.

Eren Jaeger drawn by the author of Tokyo Ghoul

Like the case that we share with you now. What happens is that Sui ishida, the creator of Tokyo ghoul, decided to dedicate a tribute to the work of Hajime isayama. That was drawing with his very particular style to Eren jaeger (or Yeager).

But not as it appeared in the last part of the manga, but in more innocent times. That when I was a member of the Exploration Corps, when his ideals were clear and he did not know the great truth of the world.

Tokyo Ghoul creator makes his own version of Manjirou from Tokyo Revengers

There are some curious details about this image of Shingeki no Kyojin. What happens is that in the blade that it carries Eren in the hand you can see the reflection of a person’s face.

It seems that Ishida it has not revealed who it is, which has generated various speculations.

The only sure thing is that it is a character within the series created by Isayama and nothing more. Maybe in time this mangaka reveal your identity.

Shingeki no Kyojin will return in early 2022

While the last part of the anime of Shingeki no Kyojin, again from MAPPA, the same cannot be said for the main series of Sui ishida, Tokyo ghoul. Although there is no shortage of those who hope that one day it will have another version.

The Studio pierrot He made so many adjustments to the story that his final stretch upset many fans. According to some, the studio ‘sped things up’ rather than running more episodes.

That is why there were some things that were not entirely clear. For while Ishida devote your attention to Choujin X, his new manga that is published by the publisher Shueisha.

But every now and then this mangaka make a space in your agenda and create tributes from other series. He did the same with an illustration of Mike, from Tokyo Revengers. So it would not be surprising if he would surprise us again with a contribution from him in the near future.

