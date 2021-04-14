As announced last January, April 9 was a special day and marked the end of 11 years and 7 months since the publication of Shingeki no Kyojin. That day the manga ended in the most recent issue of the magazine Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine.

And, although this ending has not been without controversy, leading its fans to compare it with other productions such as game of Thrones or harassing the manga editing team. Certainly, this ending has marked many people and the people who have celebrated it are not few.

Shingeki no Kyojin: Mangakas make fanarts to celebrate

Through the Personal Twitter of Sui ishida, manga author Tokyo ghoul, published a special commemorative illustration at the end of Shingeki no Kyojin from Hajime isayama. This illustration is starring Eren jaeger, before making the time jump of the last arc of the saga in which we already see him with a mustache and beard.

Ishida made an art where we see several references to the saga of Hajime isayamalike some of the birds Jaeger (it’s a kind of bird, it’s not a meme) in the eyes of Eren.

You are not the only person who has made an art to celebrate the end of Shingeki no Kyojin. Reiji miyajima, manga author Kanojo, Okarishimasu, I publish a special illustration. In it, we see the protagonist Chizuru mizuhara dressed in the uniform of the Scouting Corps.

