Sui Ishida is the creator of Tokyo Ghoul, a manga work that recently celebrated its tenth anniversary. Several fans are hoping for a remake of the title, however, the mangaka is busy with other glamorous projects such as the debut of Zenless Zone Zero, miHoYo’s video game.

Zenless Zone Zero Released on July 4, 2024, it is the latest addition to Hoyoverse. Remember that the title is an RPG that came out for iOS, Android, and PlayStation 5.

In Zenless Zone Zero You can explore New Eridu which is a city that is full of mysteries and in which there will be much to do. And right now the author of Tokyo Ghoul created an illustration of Shu Tobi who is the head of the Investigation Division of the Urban Order Departmentso again we are on the side of good.

The artist of Tokyo Ghoul gave us another glimpse of his great line. However, Kaneki fans are still waiting for a remake, let’s see what time will tell regarding the real chances of this happening.

Where can I watch Tokyo Ghoul?

All chapters of Tokyo Ghoul are available on the Crunchyroll platform. You can check it out here. Remember that the story is set in an alternate Tokyo where ghouls exist, which are creatures that eat people and can easily camouflage themselves in society.

However, also There is a faction that does not consume people, but rather seeks alternatives, and this is the organization that Kaneki will join.the protagonist, after having been turned into a ghoul by a terrible coincidence.

