There Computer Entertainment Supplier’s Association today reveals the main visual for the Tokyo Game Show 2023made by the illustrator Kukka for the fourth consecutive year. This year’s theme for the highly anticipated Japanese fair is “Games in motion, the world in revolution” (that is to say “games in movement, world in revolution”).

“Sometimes we play to relax and sometimes to escape reality” Kukka said. “Based on this year’s theme, I designed video game characters that extend their hands towards the real world, with a composition that suggests the idea that they are dragging us into the world of video games. I tried to create an atmosphere full of action but above all fun, so I used bright colors and played with explosions and special effects”.

The Tokyo Game Show 2023 It will take place from 21 to 24 September in the usual setting of the Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan.

Source: Computer Entertainment Supplier’s Association Street Gematsu