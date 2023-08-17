Capcom has opened its own site of Tokyo Game Show 2023 and announced the list of games that will be featured at the event as well as the day and time of the show. Precisely, we will be able to follow the “Tokyo Game Show 2023 Capcom Online Special Program” the 21 September from 16:00 to 16:50 Italian time.
As for the physical event, during the Tokyo Game Show 2023 it will be possible to try the following games:
- Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
- Exoprimal (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- Monster Hunter Now (iOS, Android)
- Resident Evil 4 VR Mode (PS VR2)
- Street Fighter 6 (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, PC)
- Tokyo Marui x Resident Evil Collaboration Shooting Range
Additionally, Capcom opened its own online store at Tokyo Game Show 2023, which also offers international shipping. You can find it here in English.
Tokyo Game Show 2023, the dates
Tokyo Game Show 2023 will go aired September 21-24, 2023 at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba, obviously in Japan.
There will be a series of online events, as is typical, where fans around the world will be able to see the latest announcements, plus a virtual zone in VR which will allow you to explore the Show, using smartphones, PCs and viewers.
Finally, we remind you that, although all the details are missing, the companies that will participate in the Tokyo Game Show 2023 have been confirmed, there are also 4 Italian ones.
#Tokyo #Game #Show #Capcom #date #time #online #event #details #games #present #fair
Leave a Reply