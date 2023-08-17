Capcom has opened its own site of Tokyo Game Show 2023 and announced the list of games that will be featured at the event as well as the day and time of the show. Precisely, we will be able to follow the “Tokyo Game Show 2023 Capcom Online Special Program” the 21 September from 16:00 to 16:50 Italian time.

As for the physical event, during the Tokyo Game Show 2023 it will be possible to try the following games:

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Exoprimal (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Monster Hunter Now (iOS, Android)

Resident Evil 4 VR Mode (PS VR2)

Street Fighter 6 (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, PC)

Tokyo Marui x Resident Evil Collaboration Shooting Range

Additionally, Capcom opened its own online store at Tokyo Game Show 2023, which also offers international shipping. You can find it here in English.