Bandai Namco has opened its website dedicated to the Tokyo Game Show 2023 and has announced which games it will bring to the event and which events it will organize in those days, or between 21 and 24 September 2023. Let’s start with the list of games and in what format they will be available:

Bandai Namco’s event list at Tokyo Game Show 2023

Blue Protocol

For those who will follow the online eventon September 23, 2023 we will see:

Blue Protocol Transmission #12: Tokyo Game Show 2023 Edition – Will provide the latest information about the game. Expect several news, including information about the October update

Project IM@S v α-liv Game Challenge #1 – Manaka Tomori tests himself with Active Life: Outdoor Challenge! Details will be announced later

Sword Art Online Tokyo Game Show 2023 Special Stage – The latest information on the Sword Art Online series, including the 10th anniversary game of the Sword Art Online series, Sword Art Online: Last Recollection.

Project IM@S v α-liv Game Challenge #2 – Letora will challenge herself with Little Nightmares II

Tekken 8 Special Stage in Tokyo Game Show 2023 – SPYGEA streamer and commentator Assari Syoko show the fascination and latest information about Tekken 8 through live gameplay

Tales of Arise 2nd Anniversary Live Stream Special – This live stream will look back on the past two years with the cast, as well as present the latest information on the Tales of Arise series

Non-Stop! Real Time Attack Challenge Project! – speedrunning event for Tales of Arise, We Love Katamari REROLL+ Royal Reverie and KLONOA Phantasy Reverie Series.

